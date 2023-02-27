 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Monday with all major indices around the world trading in the red and foreign institutions continuing to sell off Indian equities

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 41 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 142 points to 59,464, while the Nifty50 declined 45 points to 17,466, the lowest closing level since October 17 last year.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,428, followed by 17,386 and then 17,318. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,564, followed by 17,606 and 17,674.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: