Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 14, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India supported by a sharp spike in US stocks and upbeat trading in Asian markets

The market is expected to open in the green today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 51 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 251 points to 60,432, while the Nifty50 declined 86 points to 17,771 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, indicating temporary nervousness among market participants. Overall, the rangebound trade continued for the eighth consecutive session.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,729 followed by 17,691 and then 17,630. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for would be 17,852 followed by 17,890 and 17,951.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: