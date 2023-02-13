 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Monday amid tepid trading in the West and in Asian markets as investors tread cautiously ahead of the inflation data

Nifty has support at 17,816 followed by 17,798 and then 17,769.

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 42 points.

The Sensex closed 123 points down at 60,683 and the Nifty ended 37 points lower at 17,856 and formed a Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecision among buyers and sellers.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty has support at 17,816 followed by 17,798 and then 17,769. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,874 followed by 17,892 and 17,921.

