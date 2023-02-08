 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India on the back of a rally in Wall Street and mixed trading in Asian peers and rising speculation over a 25-bps rate hike by the RBI later today

The key support level for the Nifty is seen at 17,668, followed by 17,630, and 17,570.

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 73 points.

The BSE Sensex was down 221 points to 60,286, while the Nifty50 fell 43 points to 17,722 at the close on Tuesday and formed bearish candle on the daily charts with lower-high-lower-low formation, indicating temporary weakness in the market.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is seen at 17,668, followed by 17,630, and 17,570. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,789, followed by 17,826 and 17,887.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: