Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 07, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 45 points as market remains volatile with the US indices ending in the red and Asian peers posting losses

FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,218.14 crore, while DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 1,203.09 crore on February 6.

The market is likely to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 45 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 335 points to 60,507, while the Nifty50 declined 89 points to 17,765 amid volatility and formed an inside bar and bearish candlestick pattern with longer lower shadow on daily charts which indicates buying interest on declines, but there was higher low formation.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty rests at 17,714, followed by 17,685, and 17,637. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,810, followed by 17,840 and 17,888.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: