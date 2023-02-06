 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 22 points, weighed down by tepid trading in Asian markets and negative bias in most US indices

A gauge of global stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Monday.

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 22 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied 910 points, or 1.52 percent, to 60,842, while the Nifty50 jumped 244 points, or 1.4 percent, to 17,854 at the close on February 3 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with long lower shadow indicating there was a support-based buying along with huge volumes.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,660, followed by 17,593, and 17,483. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,879, followed by 17,946 and 18,056.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: