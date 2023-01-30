English
    Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

    Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with most global cues being supportive for a rebound. Among stocks, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv will be in focus today

    Sandip Das
    January 30, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST
    The key support for the Nifty is at 17,512, followed by 17,419 and 17,270.

    The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 30 points.

    The 30-pack Sensex closed 874 points, or 1.45 percent, down at 59,331 on January 27, while the broad-based Nifty declined 288 points, or 1.6 percent, to 17,604.

    As per pivot charts, the key support for the Nifty is at 17,512, followed by 17,419 and 17,270. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,810, 17,903 and 18,052.

    Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: