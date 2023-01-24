English
    Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

    Stock Market News: Foreign institutional investors have net-sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore on January 23. Among companies, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC AMC and Colgate will be in focus as these companies are scheduled to announce December quarter results

    Sandip Das
    January 24, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST
    The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 81 points.

    The BSE Sensex rallied 320 points to 60,942 at the close on Monday, while the Nifty50 climbed 91 points to 18,118 and formed a long-legged Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about the future market trend, with a higher-high-higher-low formation and taking support at the 18,000 mark.

    As per the pivot charts, we have key support level for the Nifty at 18,077, followed by 18,054, and 18,016. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,153, followed by 18,176 and 18,214.

    Stay tuned to to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: