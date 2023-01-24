Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 81 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,227 levels on the Singaporean exchange

The BSE Sensex rallied 320 points to 60,942 at the close on Monday, while the Nifty50 climbed 91 points to 18,118 and formed a long-legged Doji pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers about the future market trend, with a higher-high-higher-low formation and taking support at the 18,000 mark.

As per the pivot charts, we have key support level for the Nifty at 18,077, followed by 18,054, and 18,016. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,153, followed by 18,176 and 18,214.

We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, fuelled by surging technology stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum stocks that were battered last year. All three major stock indices extended Friday's gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack, boosted by semiconductor shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.07 points, or 0.76 percent, to 33,629.56, the S&P 500 gained 47.2 points, or 1.19 percent, to 4,019.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 223.98 points, or 2.01 percent, to 11,364.41.

Asian Markets

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as Lunar New Year holidays were observed in most of the region.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.12 percent in early trade, following Wall Street’s tech-fuelled rally ahead of the major earnings reports. The Nikkei 225 climbed 1.17 percent and the Topix was up 0.88 percent.

SGX Nifty

Oil settles mixed after hitting 7-week high on strong China outlook

Oil prices settled mixed on Monday, retreating as investors cashed in on a jump to a seven-week high on optimism about a possible recovery in demand of top oil importer China as the economy recovers this year from pandemic lockdowns.

Brent crude settled 48 cents higher at $88.11 a barrel. The session high was $89.09 a barrel, the highest since December 1. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at $81.66 a barrel.

Japan's factory activity extends declines for third straight month: PMI

Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in January as export weakness persisted amid a worsening global outlook, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in January, unchanged from the final reading in the previous month. The soft factory activity clouds policymakers' hopes that key wage talks in the months ahead will offset the squeeze to consumers from a 41-year-high inflation and help sustain the fragile post-pandemic recovery.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a sequential fall in revenue on weaker volumes but may see some improvement in margins on price hikes and input-cost moderation when it reports its numbers of the December quarter on January 24.

The country’s biggest carmaker’s quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue or sales and net profit will likely fall by 7.3-10.4 percent and by 14.3-19 percent but the operating margin will improve by 15-70 bps, estimates of analysts across four brokerages show.

The numbers are likely to look much better, thanks to a low base of the last year. Both revenue and net profit are expected to rise by 15.4-17.9 percent and 74.7-87 percent, and the operating margin is forecasted to go up by around 330 basis points (bps).

Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Asset Management Company, Colgate-Palmolive, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Chalet Hotels, Gateway Distriparks, Granules India, Indoco Remedies, Indus Towers, Latent View Analytics, Macrotech Developers, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nazara Technologies, Pidilite Industries, PNB Housing Finance, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tata Coffee, TVS Motor Company, and United Spirits will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 24.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 434.96 crore on January 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields

Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.

The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently sought to break the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 0.5 percent cap on the 10-year bond yield, as inflation runs at 41-year highs, double the central bank's 2 percent target.

"Japan's public finances have increased in severity to an unprecedented degree as we have compiled supplementary budgets to respond to the coronavirus and similar issues," Suzuki said in a policy speech starting a session of Parliament.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained PVR, Delta Corp, and L&T Finance Holdings under its F&O ban list for January 24. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.