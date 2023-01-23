 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Jan 23, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

Stock Market News: Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 2,002.25 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 1,509.95 crore on January 20.

The market is expected to open in the green on January 23 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 83 points.

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex settled 237 points lower at 60,622, while the Nifty declined 80 points to end at 18,028. The Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily chart. It has been moving in the range to 300-400 points for three weeks, which experts say will at least continue till February 1 when the Budget 2023 will be presented.

As per the pivot charts, the key support for the Nifty is at 18,014, followed by 17,983, and 17,934. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,112 followed by 18,143 and 18,192.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks rallied to close higher on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet climbed after announcing job cuts.