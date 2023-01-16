 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 16, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 21 points on Monday despite sustained selling by FPIs and on the back of upbeat cues from the US markets and positive trading in Asian markets

The market is expected to open in the green today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 21 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied 303 points to 60,261, while the Nifty50 climbed nearly 100 points to 17,957 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts at the close last Friday. On the weekly basis, there was a long-legged Doji pattern on the weekly scale and the index registered half-a-percent gains.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,824, followed by 17,771, and 17,685. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,996, followed by 18,049 and 18,135.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at their highest levels in a month on Friday, with shares of JPMorgan Chase and other banks rising following their quarterly results, which kicked off the earnings season.