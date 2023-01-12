 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 68 points on Thursday in sync with rally in Wall Street and bullish trading peer Asian markets

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 68 points today.

The BSE Sensex was down 10 points to 60,105, while the Nifty50 fell 18 points to 17,896 and formed a small-bodied bearish candle which resembles a high wave kind of pattern on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is seen at 17,841, followed by 17,805, and 17,747. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,957, followed by 17,993, and 18,051.

US Markets

US stocks ended up sharply on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining more than 1 percent each as investors were optimistic ahead of an inflation report that could give the Federal Reserve room to dial back on its aggressive interest rate hikes.