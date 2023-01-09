 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 161 points.

The BSE Sensex tanked 453 points to 59,900 and the Nifty50 dropped 133 points to 17,860, while a similar trend was also seen in broader markets. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices corrected eight-tenth of percent each.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,805, followed by 17,745, and 17,649. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,997, followed by 18,056 and 18,153.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices gained more than 2 percent on Friday after December payrolls expanded more than expected even as wage increases slowed and services activity contracted, easing worries about the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path.