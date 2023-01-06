Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 36 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 304 points to 60,353, while the Nifty50 slipped below the psychological 18,000 mark, down 51 points at 17,992 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with the lower shadow indicating support-based buying.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,915, followed by 17,861, and 17,774. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,089, followed by 18,142 and 18,229.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices lost more than 1 percent on Thursday, with Nasdaq leading the declines, as evidence of a tight labor market eroded hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rating hiking cycle anytime soon as it keeps focused on inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339.69 points, or 1.02 percent, to 32,930.08, the S&P 500 lost 44.87 points, or 1.16 percent, to 3,808.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.52 points, or 1.47 percent, to 10,305.24. Asian Markets Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher despite the Federal Reserve signaling further rate hikes ahead. A better-than-expected reading of ADP private payrolls report showed that employers added 235,000 jobs in December, showing a strong labor market despite the Fed’s attempt to tame inflation and suggesting there is more room for higher rates. The Nikkei 225 and the Topix in Japan pared its earlier losses to trade marginally higher. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.37 percent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.34 percent. SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 36 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,029 levels on the Singaporean exchange. US trade deficit shrinks sharply as imports tumble The US trade deficit contracted by the most in nearly 14 years in November as slowing domestic demand amid higher borrowing costs depressed imports. The trade deficit decreased 21.0 percent to $61.5 billion, the lowest level since September 2020, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. The percentage decline in the trade gap was the largest since February 2009. Imports tumbled 6.4 percent to $313.4 billion, with goods dropping 7.5 percent to $254.9 billion. Consumer goods imports were the lowest since December 2020. China's December services sector extends declines as COVID cases surge - Caixin PMI China's services activity shrank in December as surging COVID infections hit demand, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday, although the pace of recent declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month high. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 48.0 in December from 46.7 in November, but remained below the 50-point mark, which indicates contraction in activity, for a fourth straight month. Japan December service-sector activity rebounded on tourist boom Japan's service sector activity rebounded in December thanks to a boom in international and domestic tourism as COVID curbs were relaxed, a business survey showed on Friday. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 51.1 from November's 50.3, although it came in lower than the flash reading of 51.7 for December. Varde-Arena consortium revises bid; emerges as highest bidder for Srei The Varde Partners-Arena consortium has emerged as the highest bidder after it submitted a revised bid on Thursday with an additional cash component of Rs 3,600 crore for the two Srei group of companies under the insolvency and bankruptcy process, sources said. It has offered a marginally higher cash component in its earlier bid, which was higher than National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) and Authum, which came in second and third position on that count, sources said. On an aggregate basis as well, the Varde-Arena consortium has bid the highest amount totalling over Rs 14,000 crore, including bonds, OCDs and equity and upfront cash, the sources said. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) would take a call on the revised bid submitted by the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena in its meeting on Friday. Japan's real wages fall at fastest pace in over 8 years in November, weighed by inflation Japan's real wages fell at their fastest rate - 3.8 percent - in over eight years in November as a result of higher inflation, while nominal pay growth slowed despite rising for the 11th straight month, official data showed on Friday. Sluggish wage recovery remains a pressing issue for Japan to tackle as surging living costs hurt households and weigh on consumer spending in the world's third largest economy. It was the fastest pace of decline since a 4.1 percent drop in May 2014 and followed a revised 2.9 percent fall in October. Moreover, real wages were in negative territory for the eighth month in a row due to higher inflation. FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 1,449.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth Rs 194.09 crore on January 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE. Stocks under F&O ban on NSE The National Stock Exchange has added Indiabulls Housing Finance to its F&O ban list for January 6. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

Sandip Das

READ MORE