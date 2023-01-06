 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 36 points in line with Wall Street ending in the red as fears of a looming recession increased and further tightening by the Fed seemed on the cards

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 36 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 304 points to 60,353, while the Nifty50 slipped below the psychological 18,000 mark, down 51 points at 17,992 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with the lower shadow indicating support-based buying.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 17,915, followed by 17,861, and 17,774. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,089, followed by 18,142 and 18,229.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices lost more than 1 percent on Thursday, with Nasdaq leading the declines, as evidence of a tight labor market eroded hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rating hiking cycle anytime soon as it keeps focused on inflation.