 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 05, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 47 points on Thursday on the back of supportive Fed decision and a spurt in global markets

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 47 points.

The BSE Sensex corrected 637 points, or 1 percent, to 60,657, while the Nifty50 declined nearly 190 points, or 1 percent, to 18,043 and formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, we have the key support level for the Nifty at 18,017, followed by 17,965, and 17,880. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,187, followed by 18,240 and 18,325.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak after volatile trading following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their pace of interest rate hikes.