Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 66 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied 327 points to 61,168, while the Nifty50 jumped 92 points to 18,197 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, indicating a positive mood on Monday.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty may find the key support level at 18,117, followed by 18,087, and 18,038. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for would be 18,215, followed by 18,246 and 18,295.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Asian Markets

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded lower as most of the region kicks off their first trading sessions for the year.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.64 percent on its first trading session of 2023. Markets in Japan and New Zealand are closed for public holidays Tuesday. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.52 percent after shedding about 0.5 percent on Monday – the Kosdaq shed 1.05 percent. SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 66 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,166 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Centre raises windfall tax on crude, diesel, aviation fuel India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated January 2. It raised windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 2,100 ($25.38) per tonne from Rs 1,700 ($20.55), effective on Tuesday, the order said. The federal government also raised the export tax on diesel to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 5, while raising the windfall tax on ATF to Rs 4.5 per litre from Rs 1.5, the document showed. Manufacturing activity in India rises to a 26-month high, signaling resilient demand India’s manufacturing activity rebounded to a 26-month high in December, led by strong expansion in new orders and production, according to the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index. As production increased, hiring also picked up, and factory output grew at its fastest rate since November 2021. Manufacturing PMI rose sharply to 57.8 in December from 55.7 in November. However, new overseas orders rose at the slowest pace in five months amid a demand slowdown in key export markets. Retail investors may stay cold to private placement of bonds despite cut in lot size Retail investors of debt securities, or bonds, are likely to prefer public issues of bonds despite the reduction in the face value of debt securities issued on a private placement basis, experts said. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had on October 28 announced the reduction in the face value of debt security and non-convertible redeemable preference shares issued on a private placement basis to Rs 1 lakh from the current Rs 10 lakh with effect from January 1, 2023. The public issue of bonds may remain popular because the majority of retail investors look for smaller lot sizes and private placement does not offer such lots. Apart from this, the coupons offered on public issues are also attractive compared to a private placement. China’s economy ends year in slump as Covid infections surge China’s economy ended the year in a major slump as business and consumer spending plunged in December, with more disruption likely in the first few months of the year as Covid infections surge across the country. Official data over the weekend showed the decline in manufacturing worsened last month, while activity in the services sector plunged the most since February 2020. US speeds up timeline in China firms delisting threat US lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Chinese companies whose shares list on American stock exchanges to be more transparent with their financial audits. The Congress on Friday passed legislation to speed up the timeline for kicking companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if Washington regulators can’t fully review their audit work papers. After months of high-stakes drama, the tension eased last week when the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said it gained sufficient access to audit documents from firms in China and Hong Kong for the first time. Zee Entertainment's operational creditor files Rs 211 crore insolvency case against company An operational creditor has filed an insolvency case against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for allegedly defaulting on an amount of over Rs 211 crore, as a per a regulatory filing submitted by the company on January 2. The operational creditor, Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS), has approached the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and registered its case under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The petition has been filed for the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against the company, claiming a debt and default of Rs 211,41,82,521, towards royalty payable for utilisation of “literary and musical works", the exchange filing noted. Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher 2023 Oil prices slid on Monday from their highest levels in a month on a stronger dollar and after the head of the International Monetary Fund warned of a tougher 2023 as major economies experience weakening activity. Brent crude futures dropped 98 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $84.93 a barrel by 0148 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.49 a barrel, down 77 cents, or 1.0 percent, after the US dollar strengthened. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) net-sold shares worth Rs 212.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net-bought shares worth Rs 743.35 crore on January 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

Sandip Das

READ MORE