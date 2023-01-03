 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Jan 03, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 66 points on Tuesday on the back of factors like slump in most other Asian markets, fresh levy of windfall tax on fuel, and a generally tepid sentiment

The BSE Sensex rallied 327 points to 61,168, while the Nifty50 jumped 92 points to 18,197 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, indicating a positive mood on Monday.

As per the pivot charts, the Nifty may find the key support level at 18,117, followed by 18,087, and 18,038. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for would be 18,215, followed by 18,246 and 18,295.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Asian Markets

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded lower as most of the region kicks off their first trading sessions for the year.