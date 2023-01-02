Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the lower as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 45.50 points.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 293 points to 60,841, while the Nifty50 declined 86 points to 18,105, and formed a bearish candle resembling a Dark Cloud Cover on the daily charts, indicating more weakness going ahead.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,080, followed by 18,036, and 17,965. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,221, followed by 18,264 and 18,335.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks closed out 2022 lower on Friday, capping a year of sharp losses driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over Covid cases in China.

Wall Street's three main indices booked their first yearly drop since 2018 as an era of loose monetary policy ended with the Federal Reserve's fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s. The benchmark S&P 500 has shed 19.4 percent this year, marking a roughly $8 trillion decline in market cap. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 33.1 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 8.9 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.55 points, or 0.22 percent, to 33,147.25; the S&P 500 lost 9.78 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,839.50; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.61 points, or 0.11 percent, to 10,466.48. Oil Prices Oil prices swung wildly in 2022, climbing on tight supplies amid the war in Ukraine, then sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction, but closed the year on Friday with a second straight annual gain. Brent crude on Friday, the last trading day of the year, settled at $85.91 a barrel, up nearly 3 percent to $2.45 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $80.26 a barrel, up $1.86 or 2.4 percent. SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 45.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,177.50 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.41% in November Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.41 percent in November compared to 6.08 percent in October this year mainly due to lower prices of certain food items. "Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.41 percent compared to 6.08 percent for the previous month (October 2022) and 4.84 percent during the corresponding month (November 2021) a year before," a Labour Bureau statement said. Food inflation stood at 4.30 percent in November 2022 against 6.52 per cent of the previous month (October 2022) and 3.40 percent during the corresponding month (November 2021) a year ago. Core sectors' growth quickens to 5.4% in November India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal, the commerce ministry said in a statement on December 30. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The October core industries growth has been revised higher to 0.9 percent from 0.1 percent earlier, while the final growth rate of eight core for August was revised to 4.2 percent from its provisional level 3.3 percent, the ministry stated. India's forex reserves down $691 million to $562.81 billion in 2nd consecutive week of decline India's forex reserves dropped by $691 million to $562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline in the kitty, according to the RBI data. The overall reserves had dropped by $571 million to $563.499 billion in the previous reporting week, snapping a five-week trend of an increase in the kitty. In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the reserve to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments. Centre's April-November fiscal deficit Rs 9.78 lakh crore, 58.9% of FY budget estimate The Central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.78 lakh crore in April-November period, accounting for 58.9 percent of the full-year target, data released on December 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the last financial year was 46.2 percent of last year’s target. The total receipts during April-November stood at Rs 12.24 lakh crore or 63.3 percent of the current year's budget estimate. In the comparable year-ago period, total receipts had hit 73.5 percent of the budget estimate. The Centre’s total expenditure during April-November stood at Rs 19.95 lakh crore, or 62.5 percent of the budget estimate, which is higher than 61.5 percent in the year-ago period. SEBI directs exchanges to set up fallback framework against tech glitches The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in a circular issued on December 30 has taken a concrete step to safeguard the interest of investors during phases of technical disruption and glitches by stock brokers. As per the circular, stock exchanges have been directed to set up an Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) facility on a joint platform, which will allow investors an opportunity to square off or close the open positions and/or cancel pending orders in case of disruption of trading services from the broker’s end. FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 2,950.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 2,266.20 crore on December 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE. Stocks under F&O ban on NSE The National Stock Exchange has not added any stock under its F&O ban list for January 2. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

