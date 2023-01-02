 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Rakesh Patil
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 45.50 points on the back of general negative sentiment in markets overseas

The market is expected to open in the lower as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a muted opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 45.50 points.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 293 points to 60,841, while the Nifty50 declined 86 points to 18,105, and formed a bearish candle resembling a Dark Cloud Cover on the daily charts, indicating more weakness going ahead.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,080, followed by 18,036, and 17,965. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,221, followed by 18,264 and 18,335.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks closed out 2022 lower on Friday, capping a year of sharp losses driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over Covid cases in China.