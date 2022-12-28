 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Dec 28, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India with a loss of 64.50 points on Wednesday on the back of negative cues from markets in the US and other parts of Asia and discouraging macro fundamentals

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 64.50 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied 361 points to 60,927, while the Nifty50 gained 118 points to 18,132 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with a long lower shadow, indicating a positive trend for coming sessions.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,013, followed by 17,971 and 17,901. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for would be 18,152, followed by 18,195 and 18,265.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising US Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.