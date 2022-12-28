Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 64.50 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied 361 points to 60,927, while the Nifty50 gained 118 points to 18,132 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with a long lower shadow, indicating a positive trend for coming sessions.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,013, followed by 17,971 and 17,901. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for would be 18,152, followed by 18,195 and 18,265.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday, as rising US Treasury yields pressured interest rate sensitive megacap shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.63 points, or 0.11 percent, to 33,241.56, the S&P 500 lost 15.57 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,829.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 144.64 points, or 1.38 percent, to 10,353.23.

Asian Markets

Asian markets are trading lower in early trade on Wednesday with Kospi slipped over 2 percent, while Nikkei down nearly 1 percent. Straits Times is also trading in the red.

SGX Nifty

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India with a loss of 64.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,081.50 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Govt plans $2 billion incentive for green hydrogen industry: Report

Government is planning a $2 billion incentive programme for the green hydrogen industry, three sources told Reuters, in a bid to cut emissions and become a major export player in the field.

The 180-billion-rupee ($2.2 billion) incentive aims to reduce the production cost of green hydrogen by a fifth over the next five years, said a senior government official and an industry manager working in renewable energy. It would do this in part by increasing the scale of the industry, they said.

Govt tweaks GST rules for claiming input tax credit

GST taxpayers will be required to reverse by November 30 the input tax credit (ITC) claimed in the last fiscal in case their suppliers fail to deposit the due tax by September 30, the Finance Ministry has said.

The taxpayers, however, can reclaim the ITC later following the deposit of taxes by the supplier.

The ministry has inserted Rule 37A in Central Goods and Services Tax rules to give effect to the new provision.

Japan November factory output falls on weakening global demand

Japanese factories slashed output for a third consecutive month in November, dragged down by weak demand for machinery products amid a deteriorating global economic outlook.

The weak production bodes ill for Japanese firms as they face growing calls to raise workers' pay to counter inflation, seen as essential for the post-pandemic growth of the world's third-largest economy.

Factory output fell 0.1 percent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, a smaller decline than the median market forecast for a 0.3 percent drop.

Banks may need to lift deposit rates as credit demand surges: RBI report

India's banking sector remained resilient in 2021-22 and lenders may have to raise deposit rates more to meet a surge in credit demand, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised rates aggressively this year to tame inflation. While banks have swiftly transmitted the hikes to their lending rates, deposit rates have been laggards for most.

"During 2021-22, as credit growth picked up and deposit growth moderated, the incremental credit-deposit (C-D) ratio reached a four-year high," the RBI said in its report on Trends and Progress of Banking released on Tuesday.

Loans of Indian banks rose 17.5 percent in the two weeks to December 2 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 9.9 percent, the latest data from the RBI showed earlier in the month.

Oil prices steady

Oil prices were steady after hitting a three-week high on Tuesday as restarts at some US energy plants shut by winter storms offset gains stemming from hopes of a demand recovery as China eases its Covid-19 restrictions.

Brent crude was up 41 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $84.33 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude settled 3 cents lower at $79.53 per barrel.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 867.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 621.81 crore on December 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Balrampur Chini Mills and Indiabulls Housing Finance and retained Punjab National Bank under its F&O ban list for December 28. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies