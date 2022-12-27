Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open marginally higher as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with gains of 37.50 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped 721 points to 60,566, while the Nifty50 surged 208 points to 18,015 and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily charts, taking support at 17,800-17,850 levels after a long bearish candle formation in the previous trading session.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,839, followed by 17,766 and 17,648. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,076 followed by 18,149 and 18,267.

Asian Markets

Asian markets are trading higher in the early trade on Tuesday with Nikkei, Taiwan and Kospi up 0.5 percent each.

SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 37.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,066.50 levels on the Singaporean exchange. US retail sales grow 7.6% in holiday season US retail sales rose 7.6 percent between November 1 and December 24, which encompasses a majority of the holiday season, as steep discounts lured deal-hungry consumers, a Mastercard report showed on Monday. The increase is higher than the 7.1 percent growth that Mastercard had forecast in September when it anticipated consumers would pull purchases to October in the hunt for early deals. However, this year's holiday retail sales growth is less than the 8.5 percent more than last year's as decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of a recession turned consumers cautious. Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in November Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5 percent in November, while the availability of jobs stayed at its highest level since March 2020, government data showed on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll and was down from 2.6 percent in October. The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.35, labour ministry data showed, unchanged from October. BOJ Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, although markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends. Investors have continued to push up Japanese government bond (JGB) yields on expectations the BOJ will phase out its yield control under a new governor when Kuroda's second five-year term comes to a close in April of next year. Dollar The dollar moved broadly lower on Tuesday while Australia and New Zealand's currencies jumped as risk appetite grew after China said it will scrap its COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step towards easing curbs on its borders. The New Zealand dollar surged 0.65 percent to $0.63115 while the Aussie gained 0.25 percent to $0.67485 in mostly thin trading amid the year-end holiday season. The two currencies are often used as liquid proxies for China's yuan. No proposal before govt to lower threshold for generating e-invoice The CBIC on Monday said there is no proposal before the government to lower the threshold from January 1 for mandatory generation of e-invoices. Currently, businesses with a turnover of Rs 10 crore and above are required to generate an electronic invoice for all B2B transactions. "There is no proposal before the Government, at present, to reduce this threshold limit to Rs 5 crore with effect from 01.01.2023, as no such recommendation has been made by GST Council as yet," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted. Govt may announce new industrial policy; new scheme for investment subsidy on cards After 31 years, the government is planning to issues a new industrial policy statement, with the objective of showcasing India as an attractive investment destination in world. According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has circulated the draft of the new policy statement for seeking comments from concerned ministries. As per the draft, a new scheme has been proposed for investment subsidy to attract new industries in industrially backward states. This includes interest subvention for setting up new plants in hill states. FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 497.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,285.74 crore on December 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE. Stocks under F&O ban on NSE The National Stock Exchange has added Punjab National Bank to its F&O ban list for December 27. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

Rakesh Patil

