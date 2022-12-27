 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Rakesh Patil
Dec 27, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 37.50 points on Tuesday on the back of an upbeat sentiment in the market amid supportive global cues and revival of the Santa rally

The market is expected to open marginally higher as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with gains of 37.50 points.

The BSE Sensex jumped 721 points to 60,566, while the Nifty50 surged 208 points to 18,015 and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily charts, taking support at 17,800-17,850 levels after a long bearish candle formation in the previous trading session.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,839, followed by 17,766 and 17,648. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,076 followed by 18,149 and 18,267.



Asian Markets

Asian markets are trading higher in the early trade on Tuesday with Nikkei, Taiwan and Kospi up 0.5 percent each.