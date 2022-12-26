 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 26 points on Monday amid unabated Covid scare and lukewarm trading across global markets

The market is expected to open on a flat note as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index in India with a gain of 26 points.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex plunged 981 points, the biggest single-day loss since September 23, to 59,845 on Friday, while the Nifty50 tanked 321 points, its worst single-day loss since September 16, to 17,807 and formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts after a sharp gap-down opening.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,775, followed by 17,711 and 17,608. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for would be 17,982, followed by 18,046 and 18,150.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street shuffled to a modestly higher close on Friday and Treasury yields advanced as investors digested a deluge of economic data ahead of the Christmas holiday long weekend, capping a week fraught with worries over the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy and related recession fears.