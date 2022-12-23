 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 23, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 99 points on Friday amid return of the Covid scare and poor show by overseas markets due to unfavourable macro factors

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 99 points.

The BSE Sensex declined 241 points to 60,826, while the Nifty50 fell 72 points to 18,127 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts making a lower high lower low.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,076, followed by 18,017 and 17,921. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,267 followed by 18,326 and 18,422.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's major averages closed lower on Thursday with technology-heavy Nasdaq's 2 percent drop leading losses as investors worried that data showing a resilient economy would lead the US Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates for longer than feared.