 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 110 points on Thursday with the Wall Street ending up and Asian markets trading in the green

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 110 points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 635 points or 1 percent to 61,067, while the Nifty50 plummeted 186 points to 18,199 and formed a bearish engulfing candle pattern on the daily charts, indicating more weakness in the market going ahead.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,160, followed by 18,086 and 17,968. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,397 followed by 18,470 and 18,589.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's three main stock indices closed higher on Wednesday for their biggest daily gains so far in December with help from upbeat Nike and FedEx quarterly earnings, as well as improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations from investors.