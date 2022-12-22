Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 110 points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 635 points or 1 percent to 61,067, while the Nifty50 plummeted 186 points to 18,199 and formed a bearish engulfing candle pattern on the daily charts, indicating more weakness in the market going ahead.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,160, followed by 18,086 and 17,968. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,397 followed by 18,470 and 18,589.

US Markets

Wall Street's three main stock indices closed higher on Wednesday for their biggest daily gains so far in December with help from upbeat Nike and FedEx quarterly earnings, as well as improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations from investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 526.74 points, or 1.6 percent, to 33,376.48, the S&P 500 gained 56.82 points, or 1.49 percent, to 3,878.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.26 points, or 1.54 percent, to 10,709.37.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific shares traded higher, carrying on the optimism on Wall Street as stocks saw a boost from upbeat earnings and a strong consumer confidence reading.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.35 percent in early trade, while the Topix gained 0.38 percent.The Japanese yen weakened slightly 0.11 percent to stand at 132.32 against the US dollar. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.53 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 110 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,360 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Oil prices rise over $2 on drawdown in US crude stocks

Oil prices rose by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by a snowstorm that is expected to hit US travel.

Brent crude futures for February delivery were up by $2.21, or 2.76 percent, at $82.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $2.06, or 2.7 percent, to $78.29.

MPC Minutes: Premature pause in rate hikes a costly error at this juncture, says RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das is of the opinion that a premature pause in the monetary policy rate hike course would prove to be a costly policy error at this juncture, showed the minutes of the Monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting held between December 5 to December 7.

“I am of the view that a premature pause in monetary policy action would be a costly policy error at this juncture,” Das said.

Given the uncertain outlook, Das added that we might find ourselves striving to do a catch-up through more vital policy actions in the subsequent meetings to ward off accentuated inflationary pressures.

The MPC hiked the repo rate by 35 bps in the meeting taking the policy repo rate to 6.25 percent to fight persistently high inflation. The central bank publishes the minutes of the monetary policy on the fourteenth day after every monetary policy meeting.

US current account deficit shrinks in third quarter

The US current account deficit narrowed sharply in the third quarter as exports jumped to a record high, data showed on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said that the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, contracted 9.1 percent to $217.1 billion last quarter. That was the smallest gap since the second quarter of 2021.

The current account gap represented 3.4 percent of gross domestic product, down from 3.8% in the second quarter. That was the smallest share in two years. The deficit peaked at 6.3 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005.

Sula Vineyards debuts today

The stock of India’s largest wine producer, Sula Vineyards, will make its debut on December 22 but the listing is creating little buzz in the market. Most analysts expect the listing to be on par with or at a discount to the final issue price, judging from tepid investor response to the Initial Public offering (IPO) and subdued equity market sentiment.

On the grey market, trading in the stock has taken place at a 3-4 percent discount to the expected final issue price of Rs 357 a share, analysts said.

The IPO was subscribed 2.33 times during December 12-14, 2022, with every category fully subscribed but the overall investor response fell short of analyst expectations.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,119.11 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,757.37 crore on December 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

US consumer confidence rebounds; existing home sales sink

US consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labor market remained strong, but fears of a recession persisted, resulting in fewer households planning to make big-ticket purchases over the next six months.

Other data on Wednesday showed sales of previously owned homes falling for a 10th straight month in November, the longest such stretch since 1999. The economy is on recession watch as the Federal Reserve, which is in the midst of its fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s, wages war on inflation by trying to cool demand for everything from housing to labor.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index increased to 108.3 this month, the highest reading since April, from 101.4 in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index at 101.0. While the survey places more emphasis on the labor market, the rebound in confidence matched a similar rise in the University of Michigan's sentiment index.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has retained GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and IRCTC under its F&O ban list for December 22. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies