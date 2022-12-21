 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 66 points on Wednesday, supported by positive cues from the Wall Street and Asian markets

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 66 points.

The BSE Sensex declined 104 points to 61,702, while the Nifty50 fell 35 points to 18,385 and formed small bodied bullish candle with long lower shadow which resembles hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating emergence of buying interest from lower levels, at the close on Tuesday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,254, followed by 18,206 and 18,129. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,408 followed by 18,456 and 18,533.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street closed slightly higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines, but investors fretted about weak holiday shopping and rising bond yields added pressure after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise tweak of monetary policy.