Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 19, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 56 points on Monday amid tepid trading in Asian markets, a narrowing current account deficit and rising hope for demand recovery in China

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 56 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 461 points to 61,338, while the Nifty50 plunged 146 points to 18,269 and formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,251, followed by 18,207 and 18,136. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,393 followed by 18,436 and 18,507.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks dropped for a third straight session and suffered a second straight week of losses on Friday as fears continued to mount that the Federal Reserve's campaign to arrest inflation would tilt the economy into a recession.