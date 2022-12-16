 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 16, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 89 points on Friday in step with the general decline in global markets amid mounting fears of an economic recession in the US and Europe

Global markets trade in the red on the back of rate hikes by central banks

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 89 points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 879 points to 61,799, while the Nifty50 fell 245 points to 18,415, forming a long bearish candle on the daily charts and also an Evening Star kind of pattern which are indicating possibility of further weakness in coming sessions.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,384, followed by 18,321 & 18,220. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,586 followed by 18,649 and 18,750.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stock indices closed sharply lower on Thursday, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.