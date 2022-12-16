Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 89 points.

The BSE Sensex plunged 879 points to 61,799, while the Nifty50 fell 245 points to 18,415, forming a long bearish candle on the daily charts and also an Evening Star kind of pattern which are indicating possibility of further weakness in coming sessions.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,384, followed by 18,321 & 18,220. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,586 followed by 18,649 and 18,750.

US Markets

US stock indices closed sharply lower on Thursday, with each of the major averages suffering their biggest daily percentage drop in weeks, as fears intensified that the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation using aggressive interest rate hikes could lead to a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.25 percent, to 33,202.22; the S&P 500 lost 99.57 points, or 2.49 percent, to 3,895.75; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 360.36 points, or 3.23 percent, to 10,810.53. Asian Markets Asia-Pacific markets traded lower as recession fears grow. Disappointing US retail sales for November suggested inflation is taking a toll on consumers and raising fears that the Fed’s rate hikes are tipping the economy into a recession. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.52 percent. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.44 percent, leading losses in the region, while the Topix lost 73 percent. The Kospi in South Korea also fell 0.69 percent. SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 89 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,370 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Oil prices slide 2% as dollar firms up and central banks hike interest rates Oil prices slid about 2 percent on Thursday as traders worried about the fuel demand outlook due to a stronger dollar and further interest rate hikes by global central banks. After rising for three straight days, Brent futures fell $1.49, or 1.8 percent, to settle at $81.21 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.17, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $76.11. Corporate bond issuances jump in November as borrowing costs ease Corporate bond issuances jumped sharply in November as most companies and banks tapped the market to refinance their high-cost borrowings after rates on these instruments eased, dealers said. According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) data, Indian corporates and lenders raised Rs 76,563.34 crore by placing 140 bonds in November compared to Rs 34,699.38 crore in October. Of these, Rs 26,066.34 crore of bonds were listed only on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Rs 25,154.15 crore on the BSE. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bharti Telecom, Power Finance Corporation and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) were among the major issuers in November. UK consumer confidence edges up but still close to record low British consumer confidence crept up this month but is still close to all-time low levels as households see their incomes eroded by high inflation, market research firm GfK said on Friday. GfK's monthly consumer confidence index, which dates back to 1974, rose in December to -42 from November's -44. It touched a record low -49 in September. December's reading was the highest since July and the third consecutive monthly improvement in the index. Exports post marginal 0.6% YoY increase in November; trade deficit at 7-month low India's merchandise exports posted a marginal increase in November on a year-on-year basis to $31.99 billion, data released by the commerce ministry on December 15 showed. The rise in exports in November was a mere 0.6 percent. The latest trade numbers come after data released last month showed exports contracted 17 percent in October to $29.78 billion, making it the first time since February 2021 that monthly exports had fallen below the $30-billion mark and declined on a year-on-year basis. While exports barely rose in November, imports posted a 5.4 percent rise to $55.88 billion. European Central Bank raises interest rates by slightly slower pace The European Central Bank slowed its record pace of interest rate hikes only slightly Thursday, joining the US Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in reinforcing an inflation crackdown while glimpsing headway against the high prices that are plaguing consumers. The Bank of England and Swiss National Bank also dialled back to half-point increases from three-quarters Thursday, as did the Fed a day earlier in a blitz of central bank action this week. The banks' global campaign against soaring consumer prices has slowed somewhat as inflation has made small declines from painfully high levels. But officials are underlining that inflation is not yet corralled from decade highs and that more rate hikes are coming to wrestle down price spikes for energy, food and housing that are ravaging people's finances. "The governing council decided to raise interest rates today, and expects to raise them significantly further, because inflation remains far too high and is projected to stay above the target for too long," the ECB said of the bank's 2 percent goal. FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 710.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 260.92 crore on December 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE. Stocks under F&O ban on NSE The National Stock Exchange has added IRCTC and Punjab National Bank, and retained Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC under its F&O ban list for December 16. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

