 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:56 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 38 points.

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 38 points.

The BSE Sensex rose 145 points to 62,678, while the Nifty50 climbed 52 points to 18,660 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears, and also caution about future market trends.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,639, followed by 18,624 & 18,600. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,687 followed by 18,702 and 18,726.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period.