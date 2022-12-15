Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 38 points.

The BSE Sensex rose 145 points to 62,678, while the Nifty50 climbed 52 points to 18,660 and formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears, and also caution about future market trends.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,639, followed by 18,624 & 18,600. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,687 followed by 18,702 and 18,726.

US Markets

US stocks closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.29 points, or 0.42%, to 33,966.35, the S&P 500 lost 24.33 points, or 0.61%, to 3,995.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.93 points, or 0.76%, to 11,170.89.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.19%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan traded marginally lower as investors digest trade data from Japan and South Korea. South Korea’s Kospi also fell 0.44%.

SGX Nifty

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 38 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,712 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come

The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signalling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.

The Fed boosted its benchmark rate a half-point to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years. Though smaller than its previous three-quarter-point hikes, the latest move will further heighten the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession.

The policymakers also forecast that their key short-term rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. That suggests that the Fed is prepared to raise its benchmark rate by an additional three-quarters of a point and leave it there until the end of next year. Some economists had expected that they would project only an additional half-point increase.

Oil prices rise by $2 amid forecasts for 2023 demand uptick

Oil prices rose more than $2 on Wednesday after OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as U.S. rate hikes are expected to ease alongside slowing inflation.

Brent Crude futures rose $1.88, or 2.3%, to $82.56 per barrel by 11:55 a.m. EDT (1655 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.82 at $77.21. Both contracts rose by more than $2 earlier in the session.

UK inflation falls from 41-year high in run-up to BoE rate decision

British inflation fell more than expected in November after it hit a 41-year high in October, raising hopes that the price surge has peaked and offering some comfort to the Bank of England as it prepares to raise interest rates again.

The annual rate of consumer price inflation dropped to 10.7% in November from 11.1% in October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, a bigger fall than the decline to 10.9% which economists had forecast in a Reuters poll.

Govt to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC via OFS; floor price set at Rs 680 per share

The government will sell up to 2.5 percent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on December 15 and 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share.

The floor price is 7.4% lower than IRCTC's closing price of Rs 734.70 on the BSE on December 14. The issue will have the option to sell two crore additional shares, constituting 2.5% paid-up share capital of the company in case of oversubscription.

The promoter proposes to sell up to 2,00,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing 2.5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, with an option to additionally sell 2,00,00,000 shares, representing 2.5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 372.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 926.45 crore on December 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks on F&O ban list on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added Indiabulls Housing Finance, and retained BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC on its F&O ban list for December 15. Securities thus banned in the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

