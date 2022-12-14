Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 82 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 51 points to 62,130, while the Nifty50 gained 0.60 points at 18,497 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the index recouped opening losses and closed much higher than opening levels.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,388, followed by 18,346 & 18,279. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,522 followed by 18,563 and 18,631.

US Markets

US stocks rose on Tuesday after an unexpectedly small consumer price increase buoyed optimism that the Federal Reserve could soon dial back its inflation-taming interest rate hikes, but concerns remained the central back could stay aggressive.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.6 points, or 0.3%, to 34,108.64, the S&P 500 gained 29.09 points, or 0.73%, to 4,019.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 113.08 points, or 1.01%, to 11,256.81. Asian Markets Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.26% while the Topix was 0.24% higher. South Korea’s Kospi also rose 0.7%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was just above the flatline. SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 82 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,783 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Oil rises to over $80/bbl as dollar slumps on slowing inflation Oil rose to more than $80 a barrel on Tuesday as investors bought up risk assets after US data pointed to slowing inflation. The market was also buoyed by concern about supply disruptions, including the ongoing shutdown of the Canada-to-United States Keystone crude pipeline following a massive leak. Brent crude futures were up $2.85, or 3.4%, to $80.84 a barrel by 16:41 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $2.49, or 3.4%, to $75.66. US inflation subsides further in November US consumer prices rose less than expected for a second straight month in November, resulting in the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year and giving the Federal Reserve cover on Wednesday to start scaling back the size of its interest rate increases. The consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in October. Gasoline prices dropped 2.0% after rising 4.0% in October. The cost of natural gas fell as did prices for electricity. Fed seen slowing rate hikes, likely ending them below 5% US central bankers began their last policy-setting meeting of the year Tuesday with data suggesting inflation is finally cooling, allowing them to slow their interest-rate hikes into next year and, traders are now betting, stop short of 5% by March. Federal Reserve policymakers are still seen raising the policy rate by a half of a percentage point to a range of 4.25%-4.5% on Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 75-basis-point per meeting pace they had stuck to since June but still a large increase by historical standards. Nifty to hit 20,000 in 2023, driven by FII flows: BofA Securities The Nifty 50 stock index may gain as much as 5.9 percent from its current 52-week high and touch 20,000 next year, driven by inflows from foreign institutional investors, BofA Securities said. “Based on how macro things play out, we expect the Nifty to trade in a range from 17,000 to 20,000,” BofA Securities said. The brokerage said the bear target for the Nifty 50 for 2023 is 17,000 because valuations are hefty and earnings downgrades are likely, while FII inflows could drive the Nifty to hit the bull target of 20,000. The base case for 2022-end is 19,500. The 52-week high for the index is 18,887.60. The global brokerage said the Nifty is trading at 20.7 times and a long-term average of 18.8 times basis bottom-up weighted average of one-year forward earnings of the current index constituents. Paytm approves Rs 850 crore buyback priced at Rs 810 per share One97 Communications, the parent entity of payments solutions firm Paytm, on December 12 approved a share buyback plan of Rs 850 crore, priced at Rs 810 per share. "The company will undertake the buyback of up to Rs 850 crore (excluding buyback taxes and other transaction costs) at a maximum price of Rs 810 per share, and has opted for the open market route through stock exchanges method, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months," it informed the stock exchanges. At the maximum buyback price and the maximum buyback size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 10,493,827, Paytm said. This represents around 1.62 percent of the company's paid-up share capital as of March 2022, it added. FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold shares worth Rs 138.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 695.60 crore on December 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE. Stocks on F&O ban list on NSE The National Stock Exchange has retained BHEL, Delta Corp, Punjab National Bank, and GNFC on its F&O ban list for December 13. Securities thus banned in the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

