Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 34 points.

The market is expected to open flat as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a muted start for the broader index in India with a gain of 34 points.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex fell 51 points to 62,130, while the Nifty50 gained 0.60 points at 18,497 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the index recouped opening losses and closed much higher than opening levels.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,388, followed by 18,346 & 18,279. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,522 followed by 18,563 and 18,631.

US Markets

US stock indexes rallied to kick off the trading week on Monday, lifted in part by gains in Microsoft and Pfizer, as investors girded for inflation data on Tuesday and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve later in the week.