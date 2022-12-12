 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 32 points.

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 32 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 389 points to 62,181, while the Nifty50 declined 113 points to 18,497 and formed a bearish Engulfing candle on the daily charts, indicating further weakness in the market.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,426, followed by 18,366 & 18,269. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,621 followed by 18,681 and 18,778.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, snapping a five-session losing streak, as investors interpreted data showing a rise in weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace of interest rate hikes could soon slow.