Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 32 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 389 points to 62,181, while the Nifty50 declined 113 points to 18,497 and formed a bearish Engulfing candle on the daily charts, indicating further weakness in the market.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,426, followed by 18,366 & 18,269. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,621 followed by 18,681 and 18,778.

US Markets

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, snapping a five-session losing streak, as investors interpreted data showing a rise in weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace of interest rate hikes could soon slow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.56 points, or 0.55%, to close at 33,781.48; the S&P 500 gained 29.59 points, or 0.75%, to finish at 3,963.51; and the Nasdaq Composite added 123.45 points, or 1.13%, at 11,082.

Asian Markets

Asian shares dipped on Monday while the dollar drifted higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1% on Monday, after tumbling 2.6% last week - the biggest fall since late September. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.5%, while South Korea dropped 0.7%.

SGX Nifty

Oil prices climb on uncertainty over Keystone pipeline restart, Russian supplies

Oil prices rose more than 1% in early Asian trade on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports.

Brent crude futures climbed 83 cents, or 1.1%, to $76.93 a barrel by 0020 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.92 a barrel, up 90 cents, or 1.3%.

US inflation will be much lower by end of 2023: Yellen

There will be a substantial reduction in US inflation in 2023, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. "I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there's not-- an unanticipated shock," she said.

"There's a risk of a recession. But-- it certainly isn't, in my view, something that is necessary to bring inflation down."

Dollar rises as inflation pressures persist; FOMC meeting in focus

The dollar firmed on Monday after data showed producer prices in the United States rose more than expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and stoking fears the Federal Reserve would need to keep rates higher for longer.

The US producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% in November and 7.4% year-on-year, data released on Friday showed, a slight upside surprise from forecasts of a 0.2% and 7.2% increase, respectively.

India's forex reserves rise for 4th straight week

India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the fourth consecutive week ending on December 2. During the week ending, forex reserves rose by $11.02 billion to $561.16 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The forex reserve rose $2.89 billion to $550.14 billion during the week ending November 25.

The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. The FCA rose $9.69 billion to $496.98 billion for the week ending December 2.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 158.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 501.63 crore on December 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Uniparts India debuts today

Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India is on December 12 expected to list at a premium of around 10 percent over the issue price. Though the IPO, which was a complete offer of sale, was subscribed 25.32 times, has reasonable valuations and the company’s financial position is healthy, the listing premium is lower than expected, say analysts.

In the grey market, the premium has been hovering around 10 percent over the final issue price of Rs 577, which analysts blamed on market consolidation and the IPO being an offer for sale.

Stocks on F&O ban list on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added BHEL, Delta Corp, and Punjab National Bank, and retained GNFC on its F&O ban list for December 12. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies