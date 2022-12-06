 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 63 points.

Stock Market Today:

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 63 points.

The BSE Sensex fell 34 points to 62,835, while the Nifty50 gained 5 points at 18,701 and formed Doji sort of candle on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about future market trend.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,621, followed by 18,589 & 18,536. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,726 followed by 18,758 and 18,811.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US markets ended Monday lower, as investors spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China.