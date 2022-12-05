 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 18 points.

The market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 18 points.

The Sensex dropped below 63,000 to close 416 points lower at 62,868, while the Nifty declined 116 points to 18,696 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support for the Nifty is at 18,651, followed by 18,617 and 18,563. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,760, 18,794 and then 18,848.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Friday, although major indexes rallied off their worst levels of the day, as the November payrolls report fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would maintain its path of interest rate hikes to combat inflation.