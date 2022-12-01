 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 45 points.

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 45 points.

The BSE Sensex rose 418 points to 63,100, while the Nifty50 jumped 140 points to 18,758 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with higher highs formation for the sixth straight session.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,654, followed by 18,607 & 18,531. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,806 followed by 18,854 and 18,930.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December. The S&P 500 rallied and closed above its 200 day moving average for the first time since April after the release of Powell's remarks prepared for delivery at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington.