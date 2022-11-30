 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Sandip Das
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST

Stock Market News: The market is expected to open flat today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the domestic equity benchmarks with a gain of 2 points

The market is expected to open flat on November 30 as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the domestic equity benchmarks with a gain of 2 points.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex rose 177 points to 62,682, while the Nifty50 closed above the 18,600 mark for the first time, climbing 55 points to 18,618 and forming a bullish candlestick pattern which resembles the Bullish Marubozu Opening kind of pattern on the daily charts, making higher high for fifth consecutive session.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,568, followed by 18,538 & 18,490. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,664 followed by 18,694 and 18,742.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended down on Tuesday, with losses in Apple and Amazon ahead of an upcoming speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could provide hints about magnitude of future interest rate hikes.