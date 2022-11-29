 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:14 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 81 points on Tuesday as markets around the world reel under China unrest

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 81 points.

The benchmark indices ended at yet another record closing high. The BSE Sensex ained more than 200 points to 62,505, while the Nifty50 jumped 50 points to 18,563 and formed bullish Engulfing candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,419, followed by 18,361 & 18,266. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,609 followed by 18,668 and 18,763.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

US stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in major Chinese cities against strict Covid-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc slid on worries about a hit to iPhone production.