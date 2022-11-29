Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 81 points.

The benchmark indices ended at yet another record closing high. The BSE Sensex ained more than 200 points to 62,505, while the Nifty50 jumped 50 points to 18,563 and formed bullish Engulfing candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,419, followed by 18,361 & 18,266. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,609 followed by 18,668 and 18,763.

US Markets

US stocks ended sharply lower on Monday after protests in major Chinese cities against strict Covid-19 policies sparked concerns about economic growth, while Apple Inc slid on worries about a hit to iPhone production.

The S&P 500 declined 1.54 percent to end the session at 3,963.95 points. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.58 percent to 11,049.50 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.45 percent to 33,849.46 points.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly slid on Tuesday after a negative start to the week with investors watching developments in the unrest over China’s Covid restrictions.

Nikkei 225 fell 0.84 percent and the Topix shed 0.85 percent as retail sales data missed expectations and the nation’s unemployment rate was unchanged from September. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2 percent in early trade. South Korea’s Kospi traded fractionally higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares dipped 0.12 percent.

SGX Nifty

US crude turns positive, Brent pares losses on OPEC+ cut rumors

Global oil benchmarks pulled back from their lowest levels in nearly a year on Monday, with US crude ending positive, bolstered by talk of an OPEC+ production cut that offset concerns about strict Covid-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer.

Price action was volatile. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 96 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $77.24, after earlier touching its lowest since December 2021 at $73.60.

Brent crude also briefly turned positive, but settled down 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, at trade at $83.19 a barrel, having slumped more than 3 percent to $80.61 earlier in the session for its lowest since January 4, 2022.

Mark Mobius sees Bitcoin down at $10,000 in ‘dangerous’ crypto market

The crypto rout has room to run, according to veteran fund manager Mark Mobius. The co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP said in an interview Monday in Singapore that his next target for Bitcoin is $10,000. He added he wouldn’t invest his own cash or client money in digital assets as “it’s too dangerous.”

“But crypto is here to stay as there are several investors who still have faith in it,” said Mobius, who spent more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “It’s amazing how Bitcoin prices have held up” despite the FTX fallout, he added.

GDP may print at 5.8% in Q2: SBI Research

Citing a weak manufacturing sector coupled with the steep margin compression, SBI Research has pencilled in the country's GDP growth for the second quarter at 5.8 percent, down 30 basis points from average estimates.

In a report on Monday, SBI Research headed by Soumya Kanti Ghosh said corporate results, operating profit of companies, excluding banking and financial sector, degree by 14 percent in Q2FY23 as against 35 per cent growth in Q2FY22, though the top line continued to grow at a healthier pace. Net sales grew by 28 percent, while the bottom line was down by around 23 percent from the year ago period.

India's economy likely slowed to annual 6.2% in July-Sept: Reuters poll

The Indian economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2 percent annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter, but weaker exports and investment will curb future activity, a Reuters poll showed.

In April-June, Asia's third-largest economy showed explosive growth of 13.5 percent from a year earlier thanks mainly to the corresponding period in 2021 having been depressed by pandemic-control restrictions.

The 6.2 percent annual growth forecast for latest quarter in a November 22-28 Reuters poll of 43 economists was a tad lower than the RBI's 6.3 percent view. Forecasts ranged between 3.7 percent and 6.5 percent.

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 80,000 by December 2023

Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley sees Sensex hitting 80,000 by December 2023, if India is included in global bond indices which can result in $20 billion of inflows over the subsequent 12 months.

India's inclusion in global bond indices has already been pushed back. Morgan Stanley had first anticipated it in early 2022, but a Reuters report in September stated that the wait might be longer. According to the news agency, bond settlement rules and tax complexities need to be resolved before the inclusion takes place.

Other factors, as per Morgan Stanley, which can propel Sensex to 80,000 include commodity prices like oil and fertiliser correcting sharply, and earnings growth compounding at the rate of 25 percent annually over FY2022-25.

The brokerage firm's base case target for Sensex is 68,500, assuming the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict do not spill over into 2023 and the US does not slip into a recession. "Government policy should remain supportive, and the RBI should execute a calibrated exit," it added.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 935.88 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 87.93 crore on November 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The National Stock Exchange has added three stocks – BHEL, Delta Corp, and Indiabulls Housing Finance – under its F&O ban list for November 29. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

