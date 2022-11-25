 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 25, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 41 points.

BSE Sensex jumped 762 points to 62,273, while the Nifty50 rose 217 points to 18,484 and formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts making a higher high higher low for the second consecutive session.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,346, followed by 18,290 & 18,200. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,526 followed by 18,581 and 18,671.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as investors digest economic data from the region, including Tokyo’s consumer price index and Singapore’s final gross domestic product readings. Markets in the US were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close early on Friday.