 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 24, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 78 points.

Stock Market Today:

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 78 points.

The BSE Sensex rallied 92 points to 61,511, while the Nifty50 rose 23 points to 18,267 and formed bearish opening Marubozo kind of pattern on the daily charts. This pattern indicates profit booking or selling pressure at higher levels which is a cause of concern in the short term.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,249, followed by 18,230 & 18,200. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,310 followed by 18,329 and 18,359.

Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets