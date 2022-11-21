 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 21, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 47 points on Monday as global markets fret over fresh outbreak of Covid-19 in China and the Fed outlook due later this week

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 47 points.

The BSE Sensex declined 87 points to 61,663, while the Nifty50 dropped 36 points to 18,308 and formed a bearish candle with long lower shadow on the daily charts at the close last Friday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,233, followed by 18,190 and 18,119. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,375 followed by 18,418 and 18,489.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive shares overshadowed energy declines, and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes.