Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 47 points.

The BSE Sensex declined 87 points to 61,663, while the Nifty50 dropped 36 points to 18,308 and formed a bearish candle with long lower shadow on the daily charts at the close last Friday.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,233, followed by 18,190 and 18,119. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,375 followed by 18,418 and 18,489.

US Markets

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive shares overshadowed energy declines, and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.37 points, or 0.59 percent, to 33,745.69, the S&P 500 gained 18.78 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,965.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.11 points, or 0.01 percent, to 11,146.06. Asian Markets Asian share markets turned hesitant on Monday as investors fretted about the economic fallout from fresh Covid-19 restrictions in China, while bonds and the dollar braced for more updates on US monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off a two-month high, though it still ended firmer on the week. Early Monday, the index was down 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.3 percent, while South Korea eased 0.4 percent. SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 47 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,300 levels on the Singaporean exchange. Deloitte expects India to post 6.5-7.1% growth in current fiscal year India is likely to post a 6.5 percent to 7.1 percent economic growth during the current financial year 2022-23 amid rising inflation and impending global slowdown, Deloitte India said in a report. The persistent inflation has challenged policymakers over the past few months. Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates by 1.9 percentage points since April 2022, inflation has remained above its tolerance range for over nine months now. To add to this, the runaway dollar is causing import bills to soar and further pushing inflation up. An impending global slowdown or even a recession in a few advanced nations as early as the end of 2022 or early next year is likely to make the situation worse. "The seemingly unending saga of global economic uncertainties has begun to negatively impact India's main drivers of growth. So volatile is the current economic environment that if one is looking for certainties from the recent data releases, it is unlikely that a consistent outlook will emerge," Deloitte said. Forex kitty swells by $14.72 billion to $544.72 billion; steepest accretion since August 2021 India's foreign exchange reserves soared by $14.72 billion to reach $544.72 billion for the week to November 11, making it the steepest accretion since August 2021. However, the reserves have fallen by over $110 billion since March as the RBI has been propping up the rupee amid global volatility. According to the latest weekly data from the Reserve Bank, the forex kitty swelled by $14.72 billion to $544.72 billion for the week to November 11. The reserves were at $529.99 billion as of November 4. RBI staff see downside risk to GDP growth forecast of 6.3% for Q2 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff see downside risk to the central bank's GDP forecast for the July-September period, with one of their models estimating a 20 basis points drop in growth at 6.1 percent. The GDP data for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23 will be released on November 30. "Our economic activity index that employs a dynamic factor model with 27 high-frequency indicators nowcasts GDP growth for Q2: 2022-23 (July-September) at 6.1 percent," the monthly State of the Economy article, released on November 18, said. FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 751.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 890.45 crore on November 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE. Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as BOJ sticks to easy policy Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in October, driven by currency weakness and imported cost pressures that the central bank shrugs off as it sticks to a policy of ultra-low interest rates. The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI) was up 3.6 percent on a year earlier, exceeding the 3.5 percent rise expected by economists and the 3.0 percent gain seen in September. US existing home sales plunge; tight inventory keeps prices rising US existing home sales tumbled for a record ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans. Existing home sales dropped 5.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.43 million units last month. Outside the plunge during the initial phase of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, this was the lowest level since December 2011. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales would tumble to a rate of 4.38 million units. Stocks under F&O ban on NSE Seven stocks - Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, and Sun TV Network - are under NSE F&O ban list for November 21. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

