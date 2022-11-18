 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 18, 2022 / 07:11 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 42 points on Friday despite mixed vibes from peer markets around the world. Volatility reigns high in the market with clear signs of indecisiveness in both the bulls and bears

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 42 points on Friday.

The BSE Sensex fell 230 points to 61,751 on Thursday, while the Nifty50 managed to defend the 18,300 mark, falling 66 points to 18,344, and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future trend.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,318, followed by 18,293 and 18,253. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,398, followed by 18,423 and 18,463.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices ended modestly lower on Thursday in a choppy session as hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve official and data showing the labor market remained tight led some investors to worry about more aggressive interest rate hikes.