Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 67 points on Thursday as disappointing macro fundamentals weigh on global markets, driving the US stocks down and their Asian peers lukewarm

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 67 points.

The BSE Sensex rose 108 points to 61,981, while the Nifty50 gained 6 points at 18,410 and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about future market trend.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,361, followed by 18,338 and 18,301. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,436 followed by 18,459 and 18,497.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices ended lower on Wednesday as a grim outlook from Target spurred fresh concerns about retailers heading into the crucial holiday season, while semiconductor shares slid after Micron's supply cut.