Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 64 points on Wednesday amid tepid global cues, rising geopolitical crisis, surge in oil prices and selling binge by foreign and domestic institutional investors

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 64 points.

The BSE Sensex gained nearly 250 points to end at a record closing high of 61,873, while the Nifty50 climbed 74 points to 18,403 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,315, followed by 18,281 and 18,225. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,427 followed by 18,461 and 18,517.

Wall Street's main indices gained on Tuesday, shaking off an unconfirmed report of Russian missiles crossing into Poland that sparked volatility, as investors seized on softer-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.