Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 64 points.

The BSE Sensex gained nearly 250 points to end at a record closing high of 61,873, while the Nifty50 climbed 74 points to 18,403 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,315, followed by 18,281 and 18,225. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,427 followed by 18,461 and 18,517.

US Markets

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices gained on Tuesday, shaking off an unconfirmed report of Russian missiles crossing into Poland that sparked volatility, as investors seized on softer-than-expected inflation data that raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to 33,592.92, the S&P 500 gained 34.48 points, or 0.87 percent, to 3,991.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.19 points, or 1.45 percent, to 11,358.41.

Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Wednesday as world leaders gathered in Bali, Indonesia for a second day of the Group of 20 summit. Polish authorities said a Russian-made missile killed two citizens, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered a video speech to world leaders at the meeting.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 0.59 percent and the Topix fell 0.51 percent. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.68 percent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.33 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 64 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,430 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Direct tax mop-up to exceed budget target by 25-30%: CBDT chief

The direct tax collection in the current fiscal is likely to exceed the budget target of Rs 14.20 lakh crore by about 30 percent, a senior official said on Tuesday. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta also said that the Budget for next fiscal could bring about some tweaks in the TDS provision for online gaming to check tax evasion.

"Currently there is a provision for deduction of TDS on online gaming. There is existing provision, if it needs to be modified or retained in the same way that needs to be seen," he said.

India's October trade deficit widens to $27 billion as exports slump 17%

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $26.91 billion in October as exports crashed by 17 percent year-on-year to $29.78 billion while imports rose by 6 percent, data released by the commerce ministry on November 15 showed. The trade deficit stood at $17.91 billion in October 2021.

For April-October as a whole, the merchandise trade deficit stood at $173.46 billion - nearly twice as high as it was in the first seven months of FY22. Exports in April-October amounted to $263.35 billion, up 13 percent, while imports were 33 percent higher at $436.81 billion.

Oil prices settle higher on Druzhba oil pipeline disruption

Oil prices rose on Tuesday and settled higher after news that oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline has been temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents to settle at $93.86 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.05 to $86.92.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 221.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 549.28 crore on November 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Jobless rate rises as UK prepares to tighten belts again

Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly rose and vacancies fell for a fifth report in a row as employers worried about the outlook for the economy, official data showed on Tuesday, ahead of a tough government budget plan later this week.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to remain at 3.5 percent. The number of people in employment fell by 52,000 in the July-to-September period, the Office for National Statistics said, a bigger decline than the median forecast in the Reuters poll for a 25,000 drop. The number of job vacancies in the August-to-October period fell to 1.23 million, its lowest since late 2021.

Gold holds near 3-month high on bets for slower rate hikes

Gold prices stalled after bouncing to their highest in three months on Tuesday in the international markets on the dollar's retreat, as softer US inflation readings bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve may slow rate hikes.

Spot gold was steady at $1,772.19 per ounce by 10:23 a.m. ET (1523 GMT) after hitting its highest since August 15 earlier. US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,775.40 per ounce.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks – BHEL, Delta Corp, Sun TV Network, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, and Punjab National Bank – are under NSE F&O ban list for November 16. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

