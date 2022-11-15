 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 15, 2022 / 06:58 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 28 points on Tuesday, backed by improving macro fundamentals and supportive global cues

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 28 points.

The BSE Sensex was down 171 points at 61,624, while the Nifty50 declined 21 points to 18,329 and formed bearish candle on daily charts on Monday, indicating consolidation in the market at the highs.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,313, followed by 18,292 and 18,259. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,380 followed by 18,401 and 18,435.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from US Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally.