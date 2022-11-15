Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 28 points.

The BSE Sensex was down 171 points at 61,624, while the Nifty50 declined 21 points to 18,329 and formed bearish candle on daily charts on Monday, indicating consolidation in the market at the highs.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,313, followed by 18,292 and 18,259. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,380 followed by 18,401 and 18,435.

US Markets

Wall Street's main indices ended lower on Monday, with real estate and discretionary sectors leading broad declines, as investors digested comments from US Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.16 points, or 0.63 percent, to 33,536.7, the S&P 500 lost 35.68 points, or 0.89 percent, to 3,957.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 127.11 points, or 1.12 percent, to 11,196.22. Asian Markets Shares in the Asia-Pacific were little changed on Tuesday ahead of a slew of economic data from China, and following the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped fractionally. South Korea’s Kospi inched higher by 0.15 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was slightly lower. SGX Nifty Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 28 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,405 levels on the Singaporean exchange. CPI inflation declines to a 3-month low of 6.77% in October India's headline retail inflation rate fell to a three-month low of 6.77 percent in October from 7.41 percent in the previous months on a favourable base effect, data released on November 14 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. At 6.77 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is broadly along expected lines. As per a Moneycontrol poll, inflation was seen falling to 6.7 percent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), too, expected inflation to fall. Speaking at an event on November 13, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank saw the CPI inflation falling below 7 percent in October. Despite the sizeable cooling-off in inflation, it stayed above the 6 percent upper bound of the RBI's tolerance band for 10 months in a row. Goldman Sachs expects 'significant' decline in US inflation in 2023 Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in the US inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The US lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation –– falling to 2.9% by December 2023 from 5.1% currently. The forecast comes as Fed governor Christopher Waller warned over the weekend that the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation. OPEC cuts oil demand outlook as it starts to curb production OPEC reduced its forecasts for global oil demand again as the group implements production cutbacks aimed at keeping markets in balance. Due to a weaker economic backdrop and China’s strict anti-Covid measures, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump this quarter by 520,000 barrels a day, following a similar-sized downgrade a month ago. This means the supply cut of 2 million barrels a day agreed by the group and its allies last month -- drawing fierce criticism from US President Joe Biden -- should bring output down to levels that balance markets, even if the reductions are not fully implemented, the report indicated. Oil settles $3 lower on China Covid surge and firmer dollar Oil prices settled around $3 lower on Monday, dragged down by a firmer US dollar while surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy for the world's biggest crude importer. Brent crude futures settled down $2.85, or 3 percent, at $93.14 a barrel after gaining 1.1 percent on Friday. WTI crude futures settled down $3.09, or 3.47 percent, to $85.87 after advancing 2.9 percent on Friday. Results on November 15 Rajesh Exports, Advance Syntex, Bhanderi Infracon, Constronics Infra, Hanman Fit, MRC Agrotech, NINtec Systems, Riddhi Steel and Tube, Shahlon Silk Industries, and SSPN Finance will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on November 15. FII and DII data Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 1,089.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 47.18 crore on November 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE. Stocks under F&O ban on NSE The NSE has added BHEL and Sun TV Network, and retained Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, and Punjab National Bank under its F&O ban list for November 15. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. With inputs from Reuters and other agencies

