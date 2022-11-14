 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Sandip Das
Nov 14, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 52 points on Monday on the back of positive cues from global peers, softening of the inflationary environment in the US and improving industrial output back home

The market is expected to open in the green today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 52 points.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,181 points or 1.95 percent to close at 61,795, while the Nifty50 jumped 321 points or 1.8 percent to 18,350, the highest closing level since October 19 last year and formed bullish candle on the daily charts last week.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,284, followed by 18,260 and 18,221. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,363 followed by 18,387 and 18,427.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would turn less aggressive on raising the interest rates.