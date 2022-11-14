Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News:

The market is expected to open in the green today as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 52 points.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,181 points or 1.95 percent to close at 61,795, while the Nifty50 jumped 321 points or 1.8 percent to 18,350, the highest closing level since October 19 last year and formed bullish candle on the daily charts last week.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,284, followed by 18,260 and 18,221. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,363 followed by 18,387 and 18,427.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply higher on Friday, extending a rally started the day before after a soft inflation reading raised hopes the Federal Reserve would turn less aggressive on raising the interest rates.

The Nasdaq gained 1.88 percent to 11,323.33 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10 percent to 33,749.18 points on Friday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.93 percent to end the session at 3,993.05 points.

Asian Markets

Asian share markets were taking a breather on Monday after last week's sweeping rally as a top US central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, nudging up bond yields and the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2 percent, after jumping 7.7 percent last week. Japan's Nikkei was flat, while South Korea firmed up 0.3 percent. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2 percent, while Nasdaq futures lost 0.3 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 52 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,488 levels on the Singapore exchange.

IIP grows 3.1% in September, beats expectations

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose to 3.1 percent in September, data released on November 11 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. Output had contracted by 0.8 percent in August - the industry's worst performance in 18 months. This figure has now been revised slightly upwards to -0.7 percent.

At 3.1 percent, the latest IIP growth figure is above consensus estimates. A Moneycontrol poll of 14 economists had predicted IIP growth may rise to 2.3 percent in September. Much of the improvement in industrial growth in September was thanks to the electricity and mining sectors. After growing by a mere 1.4 percent in August, electricity production jumped by 11.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in September.

Inflation print for October likely to be lower than 7%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Terming price rise as a major challenge, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday expressed hope that inflation print for October will be lower than 7 percent. Retail inflation in September increased to 7.4 percent from 7 percent in August on higher food and energy costs.

He attributed the expected moderation in inflation in October to measures taken by both the government and RBI in the last 6-7 months.

"We expect the October number which will be released on Monday to be lower than 7 percent. Inflation is a matter of concern with which we are now dealing and dealing effectively," he said.

Global economic outlook getting 'gloomier', risks abound: IMF

The global economic outlook is even gloomier than projected last month, the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday, citing a steady worsening in purchasing manager surveys in recent months. It blamed the darker outlook on tightening monetary policy triggered by persistently high and broad-based inflation, weak growth momentum in China, and ongoing supply disruptions and food insecurity caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a blog prepared for a summit of G20 leaders in Indonesia, the IMF said recent high-frequency indicators "confirm that the outlook is gloomier," particularly in Europe. It said recent purchasing manager indices that gauge manufacturing and services activity signaled weakness in most Group of 20 major economies, with economic activity set to contract while inflation remained stubbornly high.

India's forex reserves drops by $1.09 billion to $529.99 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $1.087 billion to stand at $529.994 billion for the week ended November 12 on a sharp decline in the gold reserves, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the reserves had swelled by $6.561 billion to reach $531.081 billion, making it the biggest weekly jump in a year.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused by global developments.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $120 million to $470.727 billion during the week to November 4, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Results on November 14

ONGC, Grasim Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, Apollo Tyres, IRCTC, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Ahluwalia Contracts, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Balkrishna Industries, BGR Energy Systems, Birla Tyres, CESC, Dilip Buildcon, Godrej Industries, Greaves Cotton, HUDCO, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jyothy Labs, Linde India, Lux Industries, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, NBCC (India), Radico Khaitan, Sobha, and SpiceJet will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on November 14.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,958.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped Rs 615.54 crore into equities on November 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has added Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, and retained Punjab National Bank under its F&O ban list for November 14. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies