Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

The market is expected to open in the green as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 335 points.

The BSE Sensex dropped 420 points to 60,614, while the Nifty50 declined 129 points to 18,028 and formed high wave kind of a pattern on the daily charts on Thursday. All the sectoral indices traded lower.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 17,982, followed by 17,951 and 17,900. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,085 followed by 18,116 and 18,167.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped on Thursday, racking up their biggest daily percentage gains in over 2-1/2 years as a sign of slowing inflation in October sparked speculation the Federal Reserve might become less aggressive with interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 climbed 5.54 percent to end the session at 3,956.31 points. The Nasdaq gained 7.35 percent to 11,114.15 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.70 percent to 33,715.37 points.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rallied, led by information technology, up 8.33 percent, followed by a 7.74 percent gain in real estate.

Asian Markets

Japanese stocks jumped more than 2 percent as shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Friday after the release of US inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained more than 3 percent at open and was last up 2.8 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.5 percent, the Topix added 1.85 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.65 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 335 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,432 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

US inflation rises less than expected to 7.7% in October

Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious.

Consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.4 percent from September, the Labor Department said Thursday. The year-over-year gain was the smallest since January. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core inflation rose 6.3 percent in the past 12 months and 0.3 percent from September.

The numbers were all lower than economists had expected.

Inflow in equity funds slows down in October; SIP inflows cross Rs 13,000-crore mark

Rising equity markets and heightened global concerns have not deterred Indian investors from putting money in mutual funds (MF), particularly through equity funds. However, investors appear to have exercised some caution in October. Inflows in equity funds have fallen to Rs 9,390 crore, down from Rs 14,500 crore that came in September 2022, according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) earlier today.

In October, all categories of equity funds, except dividend yield funds, got net inflows, that is more money came in than went out. In addition to diversified funds, investors also poured money in thematic and sector funds; Rs 2686 crore.

Zomato Q2 loss narrows to Rs 251 crore, revenue jumps 62%

Food delivery services provider Zomato on November 10 said its consolidated net loss for the quarter ending September 2022 narrowed to Rs 250.8 crore against Rs 434.9 crore registered in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations zoomed 62.20 percent to Rs 1,661.3 crore from Rs 1,024.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

“The increase in contribution margin is driven by improvements on both cost and revenue side. This has been the result of scale and heightened focus on profitability over the last few quarters. In our view, none of these improvements in contribution margin is temporary in nature,” said Akshant Goyal, Chief Financial Officer, Zomato.

FPI investment in debt turns negative in October

Investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in debt turned net negative in October after remaining positive for two consecutive months.

"Negative FPI flows in debt can be attributed to rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (the Fed), which is making US bond yields attractive relative to emerging markets yields, including Indian yields," said Manish Jeloka, Co-Head of Products & Solutions, Sanctum Wealth.

According to NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) data, October saw net debt outflows worth Rs 3,532 crore, compared to Rs 4,012 crore worth of net inflows in the previous month. With a net inflow of Rs 3,845 crore, FPI investment was positive in August as well.

Results on November 11 and November 12

Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Life Insurance Corporation of India, ABB India, Adani Power, Alkem Laboratories, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Ashoka Buildcon, Astral, Astrazeneca Pharma India, Bharat Dynamics, BHEL, Delhivery, Dhani Services, Easy Trip Planners, Emami, Exide Industries, Fortis Healthcare, GSK Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Hindustan Aeronautics, Ipca Laboratories, Lemon Tree Hotels, Pfizer, Sun TV Network, Thermax, Ujjivan Financial Services, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Zydus Lifesciences will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on November 11.

Aurobindo Pharma, Brigade Enterprises, Godfrey Phillips India, Hindustan Copper, India Pesticides, JK Cement, Jaiprakash Associates, Lumax Auto Technologies, Manappuram Finance, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Patanjali Foods, Skipper, and Trident will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on November 12.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 36.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 967.13 crore on November 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

The NSE has retained Punjab National Bank under its F&O ban list for November 11. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies