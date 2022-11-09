Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Stock Market News

The market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 16 points against November 7 close of 18,382 level.

The Sensex closed 235 points higher at 61,185, while the Nifty rose 86 points to 18,203 and formed a Doji pattern on the daily charts on Tuesday, indicating indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the market trend.

As per the pivot charts, the key support for the Nifty is placed at 18,101, followed by 18,056 and 17,984. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,247, 18,292 and 18,365.

US Markets

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the US Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes.

The Nasdaq gained 0.49 percent to 10,616.20 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.02 percent to 33,160.83 points. The S&P 500 climbed 0.56 percent to end the session at 3,828.13 points.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific stocks are set to rise as investors await the results of the United States midterm elections and a slew of economic data is expected, including China’s inflation data.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan and the Topix were marginally lower, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.77 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.36 percent.

SGX Nifty

Oil prices slide $2 on China demand worries, US midterm elections

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Tuesday in choppy trading on growing worries about fuel demand as Covid-19 outbreaks worsened in top crude importer China, and jitters about the outcome of US midterm elections.

Brent futures for January delivery fell $2.56 to $95.36 a barrel, a 2.6 percent loss. US crude fell $2.88, or 3.14 percent, to $88.91 per barrel.

Housing sales surge 24% in third quarter of 2022: Report

The total housing sales have jumped 24 percent to 1,08, 817 units in the third quarter of 2022 as against 87,747 units in the same quarter of 2021. The total unsold inventories in the top cities at the end of the third quarter of 2022 went down by 12 percent as compared to last year, according to a report by PropEquity.

The real estate market has shown a slow rebound from Covid-19 lockdowns this year amid inflation and high bank loan rates. The absorption has been much higher than new launches in the third consecutive quarter. The report added the absorption is higher by 25 percent than new launches.

Results on November 9

Tata Motors, Lupin, NALCO, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balrampur Chini Mills, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Deepak Nitrite, Edelweiss Financial Services, Engineers India, Godrej Properties, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Petronet LNG, Pidilite Industries, Prestige Estates Projects, Quess Corp, Star Health, and Tracxn Technologies will be in focus ahead of the September quarter earnings on November 9.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,948.51 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 844.20 crore on November 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Japan manufacturers' mood down amid weak yen, global risks

Japanese manufacturing optimism dropped to a 22-month low in November, while the service-sector mood brightened to a three-year high, the Reuters Tankan poll showed, underscoring the fragility and unevenness of Japan's post-Covid recovery.

The monthly poll, which tracks the closely watched tankan quarterly survey of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), found that manufacturers expected their business conditions to improve over the coming three months while service-sector respondents expected little change.

In the Reuters poll of 495 large companies, in which 247 firms responded on condition of anonymity, many voiced concerns about the yen's weakness driving up import costs and about prolonged chip shortages weighing on car output and risks from overseas, such as China's slowdown and the war in Ukraine.

Republican senators win re-election in initial US midterm results

Several Republican senators easily won re-election on Tuesday in US midterm elections that could usher in an era of divided government and scale back President Joe Biden's power in Washington. With polls closed in six states, the initial results would not alter the balance of power in the 50-50 Senate, which Democrats currently control with a tie-breaking vote.

Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot. Republicans are widely favored to pick up the five seats they need to control the House, but control of the Senate could come down to tight races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona. Some 36 governors' races are at stake as well.

Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide

Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to US inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,676.24 per ounce by 1:50 p.m. ET (1850 GMT), after rising more than 3 percent to its highest since October 13 at $1,681.69 on Friday. US gold futures settled up 0.2 percent to $1,680.5.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies